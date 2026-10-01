Naman Pink Circle Meet Held To Raise Breast Cancer Awareness And Honour Survivors

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 30: With the aim of increasing awareness about breast cancer and honouring the courage of women who have overcome the disease, ‘Naman Pink Circle Meet-Chapter 1, 2026’ was organised in Surat on Sunday. The special event, organised by Naman Breast and Cancer Clinic at Happy Excelencia Banquet Hall in Vesu, was attended by breast cancer survivor women who have recovered from the disease, patients and their families, along with several other women and dignitaries, as well as doctors and healthcare professionals.