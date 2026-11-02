DS Group's Catch Introduces India's First Ginger Garlic Paste Squeezy Bottle, Unveils New TVC 'Squeezy Hai, Easy Hai'

The film opens on a working woman racing against the clock in her kitchen as she prepares to cook before a morning meeting. She takes out a bowl of homemade ginger garlic paste from the refrigerator, only for it to slip from her hands and spill across the floor. Then she is found staring at the raw ginger and garlic on the counter, visibly exasperated at the thought of peeling, chopping and grinding a fresh batch once again. Just then, the Catch Ginger Garlic Paste squeezy bottle appears. And she is relieved that’s she does not have to go through the grind of making it again and can attend the meeting as per schedule. The narrative reflects a reality for many urban households, where ginger garlic paste is a daily essential but making it at home is time-consuming and storing it is cumbersome. It also mirrors a wider shift in the category, as more consumers move from homemade paste to packaged ginger garlic paste.