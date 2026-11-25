A longer tenure lowers the EMI but raises the total interest. The 60-month option costs about Rs. 41,700 more in interest than the 36-month option. The lowest EMI therefore does not always mean the lowest borrowing cost.

What Decides The Interest Rate

The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan carries an interest rate of 10% to 30.5% p.a. The rate offered depends on the borrower profile and the lender's assessment. Interest rates may be fixed or floating, depending on the loan terms and eligibility. A CIBIL Score of 650 is a minimum requirement and does not set the rate. The lender may consider these factors:

CIBIL Score and credit history

Monthly income

Employer profile

Loan amount and tenure

Existing relationship with Bajaj Finance

Existing debt obligations

How A borrower Plans The EMI

An affordable EMI fits within take-home income after essential costs such as rent, household bills and current loan payments. Borrowers can test several tenures in the calculator and compare the results. A separate reserve for emergencies helps meet instalment dates. Borrowing only the planned amount keeps both the EMI and the interest lower.

Loan Variants And Charges

Bajaj Finance offers three personal loan variants. Each variant has a different repayment structure and cost. Both Flexi variants need a minimum loan amount of Rs. 1,00,000.