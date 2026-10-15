Noida Expressway Is Rewriting The City's Luxury Housing Map

Projects such as Prateek Canary in Sector 150 reflect this wider shift towards larger residences, landscaped settings and lifestyle-led amenities. As these characteristics become more closely associated with the corridor, attention is also turning towards how the next phase of development could build on the area’s evolving residential proposition. As emerging micro-markets continue to broaden Noida’s luxury housing landscape, the possibility of a fresh offering points to another phase in the corridor’s evolution, with further developments are potentially adding to its growing range of luxury residential choices.