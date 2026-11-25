Most pre-EMI offers in the market provide relief only up to a certain stage of construction, generally until the first slab is completed. ASBL's offer extends this support throughout the construction period. Under the scheme, buyers pay the booking amount and ASBL covers the interest charges until the first formal handover intimation. The remaining property amount is payable at handover. The offer aims to reduce the financial pressure on buyers during the period when their new homes are still being built.