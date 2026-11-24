Speaking about the evolving focus of management education, Rev. Dr C. Joe Arun, SJ, Director of LIBA, said, “At LIBA, it has always been of paramount importance to equip future leaders with the right mindset to build impactful global businesses. Our transformative curriculum carries forward the Jesuit legacy while upholding our philosophy of ‘Excellence with Ethics’. We strive to equip students not only with tomorrow's management competencies but also with the values and social responsibility required to lead with purpose.”