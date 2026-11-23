Finally, a global shift toward plant-based diets can reduce the overall demand for intensive animal agriculture. Ultimately, safeguarding life-saving antimicrobial medicines requires an urgent end to the cruel practices of factory farming and the exploitation of wildlife. "True global health security cannot be achieved without putting animal welfare at the heart of our food production systems. Intensive farming practices and the irresponsible use of antibiotics pose serious risks to animal health, human health and the environment. We need to move towards more humane, equitable and sustainable food systems that prioritise animal welfare, responsible antibiotic use and a greater shift towards plant-based proteins. In India, World Animal Protection is working with corporates and other stakeholders to integrate these principles into food production practices and supply chains. By making animal welfare an integral part of responsible food production, we can contribute to preventing antimicrobial resistance and building a healthier future for animals, people and the planet," says Gajender Kumar Sharma, Country Lead, World Animal Protection.