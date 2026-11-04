Sri Ramana Enterprises Becomes A Trusted Name For LEXAN Polycarbonate Sheet

Why Lexan Polycarbonate Sheet is the Answer

Glass has an obvious problem; it cracks. Acrylic is better on that front, but it yellows and scratches faster than most people realise until they've lived with it for a year or two. Polycarbonate was made to solve both of those headaches, and the LEXAN Polycarbonate Sheet specifically holds its clarity even after years of sun and rain beating down on it. It's also a fraction of the weight of glass, which nobody thinks about until they're the one paying the installation labour.