The licensed poly-herbal technology is intended for further development as an Ayurvedic approach to diabetes-related support. The parties see the initiative as an opportunity to connect botanical knowledge, pharmaceutical quality systems and responsible product commercialisation. Its patent status does not, by itself, demonstrate clinical efficacy or establish that the product prevents, treats or reverses diabetes. Product-specific safety, efficacy, regulatory permissions and permissible claims must be established through the appropriate processes before launch.