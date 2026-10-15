LIBA's PGDM Sees Rising Interest From Children Of Gulf-Based Indians

Elaborating on the exclusive opportunity and the gradual increase in numbers, Rev. Dr C. Joe Arun, SJ, Director of LIBA, stated, “We have consistently seen interest from students whose parents are working in the Gulf, and this year the level of enquiries around the CIWG category has been particularly encouraging. For eligible candidates, the category provides an opportunity to explore LIBA’s PGDM programme while availing themselves of the applicable domestic fee structure, subject to the prescribed eligibility and admission criteria.”