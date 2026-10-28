XLRI Jamshedpur Hosts KRONOS 2026, Exploring ‘Who Will Build The Company Of Tomorrow?’

In his inaugural address, Dr. Sanjay Patro recalled India’s technology mission of 1984–85, when computerisation faced resistance from bank and railway employees, yet the technology sector subsequently emerged as a major employer of young people. Drawing parallels with the present, he emphasised India’s potential to drive another transformation through its talent and industry leadership. He challenged participants to consider how India, representing one-sixth of humanity could put its collective intelligence to work for the greater good. He encouraged students to engage actively with industry leaders and develop clarity about multiple possible futures and the preparedness each would demand.