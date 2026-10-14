IPE Hyderabad Opens Admissions For 2027-29 PGDM Programmes, Launches Poster And Information Brochure

The PGDM (General) programme, offered since 1995, builds strong skills across all core areas of management in the first year and adds specialised skills through dual electives in the second year. PGDM (Marketing Management), offered since 2007, combines sales, digital marketing, brand management and consumer psychology with live projects that turn consumer insight into marketing strategy. PGDM (Banking and Financial Services), offered since 2008, gives students 50+ finance-related credits and hands-on work with financial databases such as Bloomberg and ProwessIQ. PGDM (International Business), offered since 2009, takes students on international study tours and port and industry visits to destinations such as Europe, Dubai and Malaysia for first-hand exposure to global markets. PGDM (Human Resource Management), offered since 2012, prepares students for people-management roles through mentoring, live HR projects and extended industry engagements. PGDM (Business Analytics), the institute’s newest programme, offered since 2024, trains students as business analysts by imparting hands-on training in SQL, Python, R, Power BI and Tableau, along with predictive analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence.