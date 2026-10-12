Indian Gen Z Places Family Time Above All, With 84% Calling It Very Important

That strong emphasis on family bonding extends across generations. Seventy-six per cent of children say they would like to spend more time with their grandparents – the highest percentage globally – while 85% of parents say they spend time with their own parents at least once a week, and 65% say they do so every day, both the highest percentages of all countries surveyed. Yet despite this strong commitment to family life, only 22% of Indian children say they are satisfied with the amount of quality family time they have – the lowest percentage of all countries surveyed.