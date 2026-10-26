Hong Kong Tourism Board Unveils "Hong Kong Good Take", Inviting Travellers To Explore 100+ Iconic Filming Locations

To experience “Hong Kong Good Take” firsthand, step beyond the screen and into the scene with an immersive cinematic journey across Hong Kong. Visit Discover Hong Kong website https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/themed-travel/hong-kong-good-take.html and follow the guide to explore movie-themed travel itineraries and discover iconic filming locations. Create your own cinematic memories and embark on your very own Hong Kong movie story.



About Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB)

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked to market and promote Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and enhance visitors' experience once they arrive. These include making recommendations to the Government and other relevant bodies on the range and quality of visitor facilities. The HKTB's missions are to maximise the social and economic contribution made by tourism to the community of Hong Kong and to consolidate Hong Kong's position as a unique, world-class, and most desired destination.