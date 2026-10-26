Captain Rahul Bali Honoured At 7th Odisha Tourism Conclave 2026 In Bhubaneswar

Captain Rahul Bali is an Indian Army Veteran, filmmaker, international film festival curator and entrepreneur with over three decades of experience in the Media and Entertainment industry. He is the Founder and Managing Director of Innovations India and producer of Love in Vietnam, an India–Vietnam cinematic collaboration, and the upcoming film SILAA, shot extensively across Vietnam and India. Recipient of the prestigious BEST CURATOR AWARD from Western India Film Producers Association (WIFPA), Captain Rahul Bali has curated Indian Film Festivals in Russia, Hungary, Poland, Kenya and Vietnam and is recognised for his work in international cultural exchange, cinema-led destination promotion and cultural diplomacy.