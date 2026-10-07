HKTB Launches Inaugural "Hong Kong Halloween Month" With A Cosplay Street Party Offering Visitors An "Only In Hong Kong" Halloween Experience

HKTB Executive Director Anthony Lau said, “What was once concentrated on a single day or a few venues is being upgraded into ‘Hong Kong Halloween Month’, a city-wide celebration spanning an entire month. We want to turn up the festive energy across all corners of the city and invite visitors and locals alike to dress up, join the street party themed ‘Make the Streets Your Runway’, and experience a Halloween celebration found ‘Only in Hong Kong’. I extend my sincere gratitude to all our partners, supporting organisations and the wider industry for coming together to deliver the most exciting Halloween festivities possible. Our shared ambition is to make Hong Kong the go-to Halloween destination in Asia — the first city that comes to mind when people think of where to celebrate — while drive footfall and business opportunities across districts and sectors.”