Greenpanel Takes Trade Partner Engagement To The Global Stage With Second Edition Of Privilege Club In Hong Kong & Macau

“Our trade partners have been an important part of Greenpanel’s journey, and their contribution goes far beyond business numbers. They have helped us build our presence across markets, understand our customers better and strengthen the trust that Greenpanel stands for. The Privilege Club is a small way of expressing our gratitude and celebrating what we have achieved together. As we look ahead, we see significant opportunities for growth, and our partners will continue to play a very important role in that journey. We want to build on this relationship with greater trust, shared ambition and a strong commitment to mutual growth.”