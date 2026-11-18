Matt Boucher, CEO, Abu Dhabi T10, said, “As we shape the next phase of Abu Dhabi T10, we are building relationships with established international brands that share our ambition for growth, quality, and an outstanding event experience. Bisleri’s scale and strong connection with cricket audiences make it a natural fit for the tournament as we look to deepen fan engagement, strengthen our commercial platform, and further extend Abu Dhabi T10’s international profile.”