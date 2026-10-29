VinFast Isn't Waiting For India's Electric Future

India is now seeing that philosophy adapted to a much larger and more varied market, with early results suggesting growing momentum. Since opening its Tamil Nadu manufacturing facility in 2025, VinFast has steadily expanded its presence across the country. According to government data, the company registered 12,877 vehicles in the first nine months of 2026, with September alone accounting for roughly a quarter of that total. It ranked fourth among EV brands that month and had already achieved its year-end target of 75 dealerships, according to Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast Asia.