BlueRose Technologies Earns CEO Of The Year Award By The South India Business Leader-Golden Star-National Awards 2026

Ever since the launch of the initiative, the platform has achieved immense love and respect from families all around the world, with thousands of downloads and daily users increasing every single day. Tracing one’s family tree, old documents, and heritage details have become a part of their fast lives with the same amount of ease, at the blink of an eye. After the official launch that occurred on the 7th of July, the initiative covered the pages of the famous media spaces, bringing in the story of the world’s first digital heirloom that started with a personal gap. With the fast life and overachieving attitude toward life, the founders took a pause and pondered upon the names of their great ancestors and realized how little does the next generation knows about their father’s great grandfather who was the reason the family moved to another city to follow their dreams. The realization took enough space to think about how much the other families would share a similar truth. Therefore, the creation of LifeTree started as a personal project and evolved into a broader public mission to save one’s heritage and memories before it's too late.