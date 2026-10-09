Crompton Simplifies Household Water Management With INTELLISENSE SmartPro

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: From monitoring overhead tank levels to ensuring the pump operates safely, conventional systems can require extensive wiring, multiple devices and regular intervention. Simplifying this process, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited has introduced Crompton INTELLISENSE SmartPro, a wireless water level controller with integrated control panel functionality, designed to bring greater convenience, control and protection to everyday household water management.

Traditional water level controllers used with submersible and openwell pumps typically require wiring between the overhead tank and the pump installed at ground level. This can involve additional installation work, civil modifications and associated costs, particularly in multi-storey buildings. While conventional pump panels offer essential motor protection, water level management often requires a separate controller, resulting in two independent systems and additional wiring. For consumers, a single integrated solution can simplify installation, reduce costs and enable hassle-free everyday water management.

Key Features of the Crompton INTELLISENSE SmartPro

Wireless Communication using LoRa Technology : Enables wireless communication between the Main Water Level Controller (MWC) and Overhead Tank Controller (OHT), supporting connectivity from the ground floor up to the seventh floor without requiring inter-floor wiring, helping reduce installation costs and hassle.

Automatic Water Level Controller : Automatically starts the pump when the tank is empty and switches off once the tank is full, helping prevent overflow. A four-level LED tank status indicator on the main controller provides visibility into water levels.

App-Based Control : Compatible with the Crompton Senze App, available on iOS and Android, allowing consumers to remotely monitor water levels, control pump operation, set up to 10 schedules and receive fault alerts on their smartphones.

Protection Features : Helps protect the connected pump against voltage fluctuations, overload conditions and dry-run conditions

Weatherproof Design: Comes with an IP65 weatherproof rating, making it suitable for installations exposed to varying weather conditions.

Designed for single-phase submersible pumps up to 2 HP, INTELLISENSE SmartPro is suitable for use with Oil-filled submersible pumps, Water-filled submersible pumps and openwell pumps.

Commenting on the product, Anand Kumar N, Business Head – Pumps & Kitchen Appliances, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, said, “At Crompton, our focus has always been on developing solutions that make everyday household responsibilities simpler and more convenient. Water management is an essential part of daily life, yet conventional systems can involve complex installations and multiple devices to manage water levels and protect the pump. With INTELLISENSE SmartPro, we have brought these functionalities together in a single integrated solution, giving consumers greater control over their water management needs while reducing installation-related complexities. This reflects our continued commitment to developing smart, connected solutions that combine comfort and convenience, offering consumers greater peace of mind, while delivering reliability and practical innovation.”

With INTELLISENSE SmartPro, Crompton continues to expand its portfolio of smart water management solutions, offering consumers a more convenient approach to managing their household water supply. The product reflects the company’s continued focus on developing solutions that simplify everyday routines while addressing practical consumer needs.

The Crompton INTELLISENSE SmartPro is available in the market and comes with a 12-month warranty and free installation. Consumers purchasing an eligible Crompton submersible pump and INTELLISENSE SmartPro controller together on a single invoice can also avail an additional six-month warranty, subject to applicable terms and conditions. The Crompton INTELLISENSE SmartPro is available across retail stores in India and e-commerce platforms.

About Crompton

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India’s market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers. Beyond its consumer portfolio, Crompton also has a robust B2B presence in the Lighting segment, delivering advanced and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applications. In 2025, Crompton became the first lighting company to receive the GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Strengthening its foothold in the renewable energy space, the company has forayed into solar rooftops—representing a significant step forward in its contribution to India’s evolving clean energy landscape. With solar solutions spanning lighting, pumps, and rooftops, Crompton continues to lead as a responsible and future-ready brand in sustainable energy.

The company’s consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company’s storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India’s Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among ‘India’s Top 500 Companies 2022’ by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.