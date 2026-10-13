CreditAccess Grameen Broadens Its Global Lender Base With USD 175 Million Syndicated Social Loan Facility

Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Nilesh Dalvi, Chief Financial Officer, CreditAccess Grameen, remarked, “The successful closure of the USD 175 million facility at competitive pricing, amidst global macroeconomic uncertainties and heightened competition from FCNR(B) deposits mobilisation, demonstrates the strength of CA Grameen franchise and the confidence we have earned from international lenders. The CA Grameen brand rests on a proven performance track record, strong corporate governance standards, deep customer relationships across India’s hinterland and disciplined risk management. As we diversify our sources of funding, our focus remains on optimising funding costs, maintaining a robust asset-liability management (ALM) profile and strengthening balance sheet resilience to support sustainable growth and our long-term commitment to financial inclusion.”