Campus Activewear Challenges Workplace Norms With Vicky Kaushal In Latest 'Move Your Way' Campaign

Campus Activewear Limited is one of India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brands by value and volume. Introduced in 2005, Campus Activewear offers a diverse portfolio of footwear for the entire family, combining style, comfort and accessibility across multiple price points. With an estimated 17% market share in the Indian branded sports and athleisure footwear market, the company is backed by strong in-house manufacturing capabilities, an integrated supply chain, a robust omnichannel distribution network spanning over 30,000 retailers across 800 districts, 300+ exclusive brand outlets, and a growing e-commerce presence across leading marketplaces and its own website. Through its focus on innovation, design, and consumer-centric product development, Campus Activewear continues to strengthen its position as one of India's most trusted and accessible footwear brands. For additional information and financial results, please visit campusshoes.com.