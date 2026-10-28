Upgrade Your Home This Diwali with LG TVs and Home Appliances on Easy EMIs

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the most popular electronics for festive gifting?

LG portable speakers, soundbars and televisions are useful options for festive gifting because they can improve shared entertainment. The LG Xboom Grab portable speaker is suitable for music listening at home or while travelling, while the LG S90TY soundbar can enhance television audio. For a larger family gift, consider an LG OLED evo or QNED evo TV. Choose based on the recipient's existing devices, available space and entertainment preferences rather than the product's premium features alone.