IndiaRF Backed Livasa Hospitals Strengthens Regional Healthcare Network With Karnal Expansion

About Livasa Hospitals

Livasa Hospitals is one of North India’s leading integrated healthcare networks. Backed by India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), an India-focused investment platform. The network operates across Mohali, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr and Khanna, supported by more than 300 doctors and expertise across 40+ super-specialties. The network is further expanding with a 368-bed hospital under development in Ludhiana. With the addition of Karnal, Livasa potential bed capacity will increase to 1,650 beds demonstrating significant step-up in growth since IndiaRF acquired Livasa in September 2023 when it was operating 750 beds.