Sparx Taps Into Youth Culture With Tamannaah And Lakshya For New ‘Greatest Of Today’ Campaign

Expressing enthusiasm for the campaign, Lakshya added, “I relate to the idea of G.O.T. because it is about being present and going after what excites you. You try things, you figure them out along the way, and you keep moving. That energy is reflected in the collection too – whether it is sneakers that let you make a statement or sports shoes that keep up with an active day, there is something that fits into the way young people live today. I’m excited to bring my own take on that attitude to the campaign with Sparx.”