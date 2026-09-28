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CineNow is an ecosystem where there is a marriage between capital and technology, with IP being the product or asset base. Film financing has traditionally been a messy scenario.

You can’t just bring capital and expect people to change. You have to give them a platform that is structured and governed. If it is business-friendly, producers will get on board. We aren’t going to individual producers saying, “Give us a script, we will fund it.” We don’t have existing relationships, past baggage or obligations. We have created a structure with capital and a level of governance that this industry has not experienced before.

It is also a filter. The producers who are passionate about the industry, who want longer-term financing, almost a rolling credit line, and who are sitting on good scripts but are tired of paying interest or sharing the IP they have created—that is who we want to work with.

For them, it becomes scale capital. We are not here to provide seed capital in a typical VC scenario. We are here to provide scale capital. Think of it as Series A.

They can use us to create a solid bank of good IP over the next six years. Once they have achieved that, they can go for a PE deal, M&A or whatever comes next.

How does an organisation become big? It has pedigree. It has already raised funds and produced movies. Now it can piggyback on us and scale to a certain level. That attracts larger players, such as American studios, for example. That is when they can have a PE deal.

So, we are an ecosystem or platform that gives them that opportunity. But it is designed for committed producers, good scripts and people who want to be disciplined.