Conceptualised by One Hand Clap, the campaign brings together a vibrant mix of characters and festive moments through the lens of KL Rahul’s feed. Speaking about the campaign, Nirzery Iswalkar, Group Creative Head, One Hand Clap said, “The idea was to create a festive celebration that feels as varied and unpredictable as the people in it. KL Rahul’s social media feed gave us the perfect device to move between different worlds, personalities and moments while keeping the film playful and full of energy. Every swipe brings a new story, but Crocs is the thread that brings them all together.”