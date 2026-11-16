Sourcing With Purpose: SUTRA 2026 Brings Industry, Policymakers And Partners Together To Shape The Next Generation Of Trusted Value Chains

The 2026 edition brought together 650+ participants, 65+ speakers, and more than 20 partners. Addressing the event, Shri. Rohit Kansal, Secretary, Department of Rural Development, Government of India, said, “Sustainable trade must ultimately sustain the people and communities who make it possible. As India strengthens its position in global value chains, it is important that the opportunities created by trade also reach farmers, artisans, workers and rural enterprises. This calls for stronger connections between businesses and rural producers, built on capability, access to capital, market linkages and competitiveness. Rural enterprises must be seen as business partners who can deliver quality, reliability and value. When buyers and producers have a shared stake in the relationship, we create the foundation for trusted supply chains that deliver fair returns for communities and lasting value for businesses.”