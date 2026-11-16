JCI Names the 2026 Ten Outstanding Young Persons Of The World

Clark, Philippines: Junior Chamber International (JCI) has named the 2026 Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) of the World. The ten honorees, from Japan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Syria, Tunisia, the USA and Venezuela, were announced at a press conference held during the 2026 JCI World Congress at the Marriott Hotel in Clark.

All under 40, the honorees were selected from nominations worldwide. Their work spans medicine, education, culture, science and children's rights.

At the press conference, the honorees shared their personal stories and goals, encouraging young people to pursue excellence in their careers and public service.



"JCI exists to help young people create positive change. These ten honorees show what that looks like worldwide," said Alejandra Castillo, 2026 JCI President.



The Judging Panel

The international judging panel included:

Alejandra Castillo , 2026 JCI President

Ami Dar , Founder and Executive Director, Idealist.org

Shannon Kobran, Head of Education and Training, UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network

The 2026 JCI TOYP World Honorees