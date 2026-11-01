Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon on Growth, New Models and Luxury Car Market Challenges

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With the launch of new products, we intend to grow our sales and double our market share to 16% in the next 3–5 years.

There are three things we intend to focus on. The first is products. At the end of the day, we are a car company, and we need to launch more products. We have announced three products for now. We just launched the new Q3. This will be followed by the Audi A5 in the first half of next year, and then the Audi Q9, which recently debuted in the US.

The second focus is on expanding our network. We intend to increase our number of showrooms from 28 at present to 40 by next year and more than 50 by 2030. We intend to expand not only into Tier-II and -III towns but also deepen our presence in some Tier-I towns.

The third focus is customer centricity. We are renovating our showrooms across the country under a new global ‘progressive showroom’ concept that we have brought to India. We are also improving the processes at our dealerships to give customers a better experience.

This year may remain relatively flat for us, not because of demand but primarily because of supply constraints. From next year onwards, we intend to increase our volumes and expect high double-digit growth.