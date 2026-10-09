Quick India Movement Returns To Instamart, Bigger On Assortment And Deals

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

Instamart's biggest annual sale is live, with up to 50-90% off* across electronics, laptops, home appliances, beauty, toys and everyday essentials

Offers span everyday essentials starting from INR9 to premium brands like Apple, Samsung, JBL, LEGO, Ninja, Bosch, Philips, boAt, Bergner, Palmonas, Home Centre, Raymond, Tupperware, and more

Shoppers can save up to INR5,500 on select items with HDFC Bank Credit Cards

Ahead of the festive season, Instamart, India's pioneering quick commerce platform, announced the return of its flagship Quick India Movement (QIM) sale. Live now on both the Instamart app and the Swiggy app, it brings discounts of up to 50-90%* from various sellers, covering everything from everyday essentials to premium products.

Quick commerce has moved well beyond top-up shopping, and QIM puts that on display at scale. Customers can expect significant markdowns across electronics, kitchen and dining, beauty and personal care, and toys. From smartphones to home upgrades, they can discover deals from some of the country's most popular brands, including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, realme, OPPO, Motorola, boAt, JBL, Bergner, L'Oréal Paris, LEGO and Barbie. New launches and limited-period offers from sellers add to the mix.

Lowest prices on Electronics, Smartphones & Laptops

Consumers can pick up the Apple iPhone 17 Pro 256GB at INR1,19,999, Samsung smartphones starting at INR10,999*, and Apple MacBooks starting at INR66,900. This also includes a wide range of everyday gadgets and home appliances, including great deals on the Bosch Mixer Grinder at INR2,499, JBL Speaker at INR3,999, and MagSafe Power Bank at INR999, Ninja Portable Blender at INR2999* among other offers from various sellers. Shoppers can also unlock up to INR5,500 off using HDFC Bank Credit Cards on select items.

Up to 80% off* off on Beauty & Personal Care

Beauty and personal care shoppers can discover deals from leading brands like Simple, Wishcare, Plum, Vaseline, Dove, Pantene, Dot & Key, and more, with face washes starting at INR99, shampoos and conditioners at up to 80% off*, perfumes at up to 60% off*, and exclusive deals on the winter collection.

Everyday Essentials starting at INR9

From everyday snacking to festive needs, consumers can find deals on energy bars starting at INR29, ice cream tubs at 50% off, cleaning essentials from INR70, Navratri needs from INR89, and dry fruit chikki, energy bars and laddoos starting at INR9.

Up to 90% off* off on Home, Kitchen & Dining

Consumers can refresh their homes with deals by sellers from brands including Home Centre at up to 50% off and Raymond Home bedsheets starting at INR299*, with bedsheets starting at INR99*, Bergner Stainless Steel Cooker at INR999/-*, home décor starting at INR49*, and kitchen essentials available up to 50-90%* off.

Toys starting from INR89

The sale will feature toys from popular brands including Lego at up to 50% off*, Barbie at INR199/-*, with soft toys starting at INR89*, with sellers offering consumers a range of options for festive gifting and everyday play.

Consumers can also unlock additional savings during the sale with a range of card offers, including 10% off using HDFC Bank Credit Cards, Axis Bank MyZone Credit Cards, and Visa Classic Debit and Platinum Cards. Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card users can also avail up to 10% cashback on eligible transactions, adding further value to their QIM shopping. Through Switch, Instamart’s platform-wide proposition for differentiated and high-quality products, consumers can discover newer brands and products across categories, alongside established favourites, all through the convenience of quick commerce.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and logistics innovation, the sale ensures that every deal is delivered with the reliability Instamart customers have come to expect. More than just festive-scale offers, Instamart Quick India Movement makes convenience, choice, and value instantly accessible to everyone.

About Instamart

Launched in August 2020, Instamart is a quick commerce platform offering groceries, daily essentials and a growing range of products across categories. Instamart is available across 130+ cities, with an assortment of 50,000+ products.

*T&C Apply. On select assortment and select locations. Till stocks last. All prices of products/offers/promotions are provided by participating sellers/brand partners/banking partners on the Instamart platform.