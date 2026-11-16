How ISAK Fragrances Is Carrying 170 Years Of Lucknow’s Perfumery Legacy Into Indian Luxury

New Delhi [India], November 16: In the 1850s, a perfumer named Chhunnamal Vijayvergiya was making natural attars for the Nawabs and nobility of Lucknow. It was a time when fragrance belonged to courtly life as much as poetry or cuisine. Nobody then could have pictured a descendant of his selling those same traditions to customers browsing online. Yet that is roughly the arc of ISAK Fragrances, the perfume house founded by Vidushi Vijayvergiya, a sixth-generation perfumer from the family.

The brand’s name comes from the Hindi word ishq, meaning deep love or passion. Behind it sits more than 170 years of family history in Indian perfumery, a history that has changed form with almost every generation.

A craft that kept adapting

The family’s history is a record of adaptation. After Chhunnamal came Ramdayal Vijayvergiya, who began sourcing pure essential oils, spices and woody ingredients. In the 1920s, Gaurishankar Vijayvergiya took the business further. By the 1930s he was exporting Indian attars and oils to Europe, at a time when few Indian fragrance makers looked beyond domestic markets.

The 1950s brought structure. Vasudev Vijayvergiya built an organised business-to-business operation and incorporated CMRD Agencies. In the 1980s, Vidushi’s family members moved the family into retail with a broad product range.

Each generation kept the craft but changed the business model around it. That pattern explains a good deal about the brand that followed.

From inheritance to a modern brand

Vidushi began building ISAK in 2018, and the company was formally incorporated in 2022. Her own path took her through Switzerland, France and India. The experience convinced her that Indian perfumery had deep potential that was barely being used. India has a fragrance heritage rich enough to stand alongside the world’s great perfume traditions. Yet for many buyers, luxury fragrance still meant a European label.

ISAK’s answer has been to treat heritage as the starting point rather than decoration. The brand describes its approach as blending Indian perfumery tradition with contemporary sensibilities. It frames its purpose as offering a fragrance experience that goes beyond mass-market scents.

The method behind the scent

At the centre of that approach is deg-bhapka, a traditional Indian distillation method that ISAK uses for many of its fragrances. In the classic form of the process, plant material and water are heated slowly in a sealed vessel, the deg. The rising vapour travels through a pipe into a receiving vessel, the bhapka. It is patient, hands-on work that depends on the perfumer’s judgment as much as on equipment.

The clearest example is First Rain, ISAK’s best-known creation. It tries to capture mitti ki khushboo, the smell of earth after the first monsoon shower, by distilling clay through deg-bhapka. Each batch takes almost a month. It can only be made in the dry months, when the air carries little moisture.

The finished scent lasts four to five hours. ISAK has openly said it could extend that with modern aroma molecules but chose not to, because doing so would change the character of the fragrance. The brand sums up its position as purity over projection.

Several of its other materials are just as seasonal. Khus and Hina, for instance, are made in limited batches once a year. In a category that increasingly prizes performance claims and constant availability, that is an unusual stance.

The brand’s fragrances use natural-derived ingredients, safe molecules and rare notes, and its products comply with IFRA standards.

A broader fragrance house

ISAK’s range now extends well beyond a single signature scent:

Perfumes and attars , across collections including Royal Awadh, Signature, First Rain and Love Note

Home fragrance , including diffuser oils, reed diffusers, floor fragrances and a pet home range

Lab in a Box , a trademarked make-your-own-perfume kit that lets customers blend scents at home

Gifting , through curated sets and customised options

Business services, offering signature scenting for hotels, spas and retail spaces, along with custom fragrance solutions

The brand has also gained wider visibility. It appeared on Shark Tank India Season 1 and was named Craft Brand of the Year at the International Craft Awards. It was first runner-up in the Amazon Propel Accelerator’s fourth season for Amazon Global Sales, and Nykaa named it among its top 25 fastest-growing brands. Vidushi has spoken at platforms including IIM Bangalore and Beauty World Dubai.

Where the legacy goes next

ISAK’s stated priorities include expanding its retail and digital reach, building business partnerships, developing new fragrance categories and entering new domestic and international markets. Underneath these sits a larger aim: building global awareness of India’s olfactory heritage.

That ambition echoes the family’s own history. Nearly a century ago, a Vijayvergiya was shipping Indian attars to Europe. The difference now is that the brand carrying them is Indian, and so is the definition of luxury it offers.

Seen this way, ISAK is less a heritage label than the latest chapter in a craft that has survived by changing with the times. The test ahead is whether Indian perfumery can earn global recognition on its own terms.