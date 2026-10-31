One Analyst, 71,000 Investors: Why Ankit Jaiswal Built NiveshX

The gap is real. NSE had more than 13 crore unique investors by May 2026, while SEBI’s latest annual report counted just 1,826 registered Research Analysts as on 31 March 2026, roughly one for every 71,000 investors. “How can one analyst reach that many people, let alone give each of them the right guidance?” Jaiswal asks. Anonymous tip channels and unverified “experts” have rushed into that gap, and the people who pay are often first-time investors who can least afford a loss.