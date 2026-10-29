Say Goodbye To Ordinary Styles: KIDAT's 'Sutradhar 2026' Brings A Fashion Extravaganza To Shivamogga

Stars and Special Guests Light Up the Evening

The regal creations of KIDAT's students drew an impressive line-up of Sandalwood personalities and public figures. Among them was Sandalwood actress Sonal Monteiro, she was joined by C. S. Shadakshari, State President of the Karnataka State Government Employees' Association, and chief guest Ballekere Santosh. Celebrity designer Rashmi Anoop Rao, who has made a name for herself in the fashion world through her custom designs, also graced the occasion. The evening was further honoured by the presence of Yusuf Haider, D. S. Abdul Rahiman, Sheikh Ahmed and Sharik Moideen Kabir as guests of honour.