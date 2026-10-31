REVA University Inaugurates First Edition Of REVA Literature Festival, Celebrating The Power Of Words And Stories

As part of the inaugural ceremony, two books authored by noted late writer and journalist Ravi Belagere were released. His daughter, Bhavana Belagare, along with the dignitaries, unveiled the books, namely O Manase and Raj The Show Man. Sharing her thoughts on her father's legacy, she said, “Everything about my father is an inspiration. Reading is as much an experience as it is a joy.” Recalling how creativity, arts and culture were integral to their everyday lives, she emphasised the importance of imbibing these values in daily life.