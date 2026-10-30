Bollywood Actor Kamlesh Sawant Takes On India’s English-Speaking Challenge In New MySivi Ad

“Our messaging to the audience is simple: speaking English doesn’t have to be complicated. Kamlesh Sawant felt like a great fit for this campaign because of his on-screen presence and the kind of audience he connects with. People know him as the tough cop from Drishyam, so seeing that same man nervous about speaking English is something a lot of our audience will recognise in themselves. The idea was to show how easily English practice can fit into someone’s daily routine, without having to go out of their way to learn,” said Akshay Sanghai, co-founder and CEO of MySivi.