Amway India Accelerates Next Phase Of Growth With Expansion Of Physical Presence To Strengthen Distributor And Consumer Engagement

Speaking on the occasion, Michael Nelson, President and CEO, Amway, said, “India is at the heart of Amway’s global growth journey, and what makes the opportunity particularly exciting is the rapid evolution of the Indian consumer. Consumers today are increasingly seeking trusted, science-backed health and wellbeing solutions, more personalized experiences, and greater convenience in how they engage with brands. Our vision has been to create modern, experiential spaces that help our distributors better serve those evolving needs. These centers bring together product discovery, meaningful conversations, and community, enabling distributors to build deeper customer relationships and deliver greater value. The inauguration of the Experience Center in Gurugram marks an important milestone in Amway's growth journey in India, reflecting the company's long-term confidence in the market and commitment to providing distributors with the platforms, tools, and experiences needed to build and grow their businesses. As demand for health and wellbeing solutions continues to rise, Amway remains dedicated to supporting entrepreneurship, enhancing the consumer experience, and helping more people live better lives.”