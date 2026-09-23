India Emerges As Diplomatic Winner At BRICS Summit: Michael Kugelman

A

The biggest achievement was getting a consensus that resulted in a joint declaration, and one that came on the first rather than the second day of the summit. This suggests that Delhi did most of the hard work in advance — another savvy move that deserves credit, because the members didn't have to spend the whole summit feeling burdened and distracted by the need to get the joint declaration out.

One could critique Delhi for releasing a statement that didn't mention the wars in Iran or Ukraine by name, but given the realities of the BRICS membership, it wouldn't be realistic to have it any other way. Likewise, the US wasn't named specifically, but again, given much of the membership's desire to avoid provoking Donald Trump, it wouldn't have been realistic to have it any other way.