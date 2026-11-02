Manipal University Jaipur Concludes Its Grand Two-Day 13th Convocation

Jaipur, Rajasthan, India: Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) celebrated the second and concluding day of its grand two-day 13th Convocation Ceremony today. Chief Guest Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Hon’ble Minister of State for Education, Government of India, addressed the graduating class through a special video message, while Dr. Narayana Sabhahit, Advisor and former Pro Vice-Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), graced the ceremony on the dais as the Guest of Honour. Following the ceremonial procession of the Academic Council and the Manipal Kulgeet, Chairperson Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh formally declared the second day’s ceremony open.