Kenswitch Partners With PayU's Wibmo To Strengthen Online Card Security In Kenya

Wibmo, a PayU company, operates across entities in India, the US, and Indonesia. As a global full-stack PayTech company and an industry leader in payment security and digital payments in emerging markets, Wibmo stands out for its innovation and impact. In addition to being India's largest authentication service provider in one of the world's leading digital payment markets, Wibmo offers comprehensive fraud and risk management solutions, digital financial services, prepaid solutions, and a broad range of merchant acquiring services.