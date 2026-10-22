Domicil Sleep Charts 50-Store India Expansion As Premium Mattress And Sleep-Solutions Segment Gains Ground

“India’s sleep category is at an interesting inflection point, with consumers becoming increasingly conscious of how the quality of their sleep influences their overall lifestyle. But the category continues to be approached largely through the lens of the mattress. At Domicil Sleep, we see an opportunity to broaden that perspective by bringing together the mattress, bed, pillow, recliner and other elements of the bedroom as part of one integrated sleep solution. We are currently the only brand in this category approaching sleep as a complete solution rather than as a single-product purchase,” said Manoj Nair, Country Head – India, Middle East & Africa, HTL Group.