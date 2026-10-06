RediClinic Achieves 26x Revenue Growth In Just 8 Months, Sets New Benchmark For D2C Hypergrowth

We have cumulatively listed out the brand journey, which can also be studied as a case study for D2C growth in India. The brand faces some of the legacy players in the industry like Dabur and other brands in the D2C space like Wellbeing Nutrition, but their ability to close down on a certain segment has proven to be the most important factor that has helped the brand to grow its consumer base without extra marketing cost. Their branding also entices the premium segment and without any doubt resonates with the audience that it aims to reach.