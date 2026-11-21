Lauding the recognition, Mr. KB Kachru, President, Hotel Association of India (HAI) and Chairman – South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, said, “This is a significant achievement for India which is expected to draw the attention of global travellers. We congratulate the Tourism Ministry and all our industry peers who have played a pivotal role in taking India and its renowned culture and heritage to a global audience. Every stakeholder must come together and work closely to ensure that we deliver on India's tourism promise and provide an enriching experience to every traveller, both international and domestic, seeking to explore the country's diverse offerings and hidden gems. How India is seen internationally over the coming years and decades will have a lasting effect, and this moment can leave a significant mark on inbound tourism.”