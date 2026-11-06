Sarovar Hotels Combines Festive Stays And At-Home Catering In Diwali Offering

Akshay Thusoo, Senior Vice President – Commercial, Sarovar Hotels, said, “Diwali is a time when people come together to celebrate, and our aim is to make these occasions more convenient and memorable for our guests. By bringing together festive stays at our hotels and Ghar Mehfil’s at-home catering, we are extending Sarovar Hotels hospitality beyond the hotel environment. This offering gives families and groups the flexibility to celebrate in a way that works best for them, while enjoying the warmth, service and food experiences associated with Sarovar Hotels.”