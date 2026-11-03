The Postcard Hotel To Open In Nepal With The Postcard On The Rapti River, Chitwan

“At The Postcard, we have always believed that some of the world's most remarkable destinations are those that remain beyond the usual travel map. Our ambition is to bring these places to life through hotels that are deeply rooted in their surroundings, while allowing the destination itself to take centre stage,” said Kapil Chopra, Founder and CEO, The Postcard Hotel. “What drew us to The Postcard on the Rapti River was the conviction Savanna and her father, Suraj, brought to the project. Their desire to showcase Nepal beyond its mountains, and to create something that respects the landscape, its wildlife and its people, resonated deeply with our own philosophy. This is precisely the kind of destination we want to introduce to the world — one that offers not just a beautiful place to stay, but a meaningful connection with a part of the world that deserves to be discovered,” Chopra mentions.