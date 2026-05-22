VYNA Electric Scales B2B Distribution Network To 100+ Partners In Six Months, Accelerating Expansion In India’s Consumer Electrical Market

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 22: VYNA Electric, the consumer electrical brand of the SUGS LLOYD Group, successfully hosted its first Annual Distributors Conference in Goa. Marking a rapid growth milestone, the brand brought together over 100 channel partners just six months after launching in the highly competitive Indian consumer electrical and lighting market.

The two‑day event focused on aligning the growing B2B distribution network with VYNA Electric’s pan-India growth strategy. Management recognized top-performing partners who drove early market penetration and outlined the brand’s roadmap for capturing market share in the rapidly expanding mass-premium electrical segment.

Strategic Focus & Product Expansion Roadmap