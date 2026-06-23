Spark by Hilton Debuts in APAC, Opens 2 Hotels in Bengaluru, Goa

Hilton has launched its Spark by Hilton brand in Asia Pacific with new hotels in Bengaluru and Goa
Under a strategic pact with Olive Hospitality to develop 150 such properties across India.
Spark, introduced in 2023, already has over 240 hotels operating globally, and these openings target practical travellers while upholding Hilton’s trusted service standards.
Hilton on Tuesday announced the opening of Spark by Hilton hotels in Bengaluru and Goa, marking the arrival of the brand in Asia Pacific.
The openings are part of Hilton's strategic agreement with Olive Hospitality to open 150 Spark by Hilton hotels across India, the global hospitality company said in a statement.
Launched in 2023, Spark by Hilton has over 240 operating hotels and nearly 230 properties in the pipeline across the US, the UK, Canada, and other international markets.
Spark by Hilton Bengaluru is a 82-key hotel and Spark by Hilton Goa Calangute is a 64-key property.
"With these two openings, we are introducing a product that resonates strongly with today's practical traveller while maintaining Hilton's trusted service standards," Zubin Saxena, senior vice president, regional head, South Asia, Hilton, said.