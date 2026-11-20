As part of Nord Anglia Education, a global family of premium international schools, Oakridge Visakhapatnam brings together academic rigour, personalised learning, and a strong focus on student wellbeing. Its educational approach is centred on helping students develop their individual strengths, explore their interests, and build the knowledge and skills needed to navigate an increasingly interconnected world. Being part of an international network also provides students with international collaborations with institutions such as MIT and global learning opportunities to broaden their perspectives, engage with diverse ideas, and connect with a wider global learning community.