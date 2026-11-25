Bengaluru, Karnataka, India: Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) has opened applications for its Executive Ph.D. Programme for Senior Management Professionals. The Ph.D. in Management is awarded by Vijaybhoomi University through JAGSoM. The programme is designed for experienced leaders who want to turn what they have learned in practice into scholarship, develop their research and teaching capability, and contribute knowledge that others can use.